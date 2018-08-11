NESN Clubhouse To Air Its 100th Episode Sunday Morning

Sunday afternoon’s episode of “NESN Clubhouse” will be a little extra special.

It will mark the 100th installment of the show that connects New England’s youth with the Boston Red Sox, all while teaching STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) through baseball. In lieu of a traditional airing of the show, this particular episode will be a “best of” compilation of some of the highlights over the show’s history.

Be sure to tune in to the special edition of “NESN Clubhouse” Sunday morning at 11:30.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports