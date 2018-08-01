NESN Red Sox Podcast: Did Boston Do Enough Before MLB Trade Deadline?

Photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images

Pencils down!

The Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline has come and gone, with several contenders making splashes ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET cutoff. Chris Archer, Brian Dozier, Jonathan Schoop and Wilson Ramos were among the players moved in the moments leading up to the deadline.

The Boston Red Sox didn’t land a reliever despite being heavily linked to the bullpen market, but they acquired second baseman Ian Kinsler in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels on Monday after already adding starter Nathan Eovaldi and first baseman/outfielder Steve Pearce in recent weeks.

This begs the question: Did the Red Sox do enough?

Ricky Doyle and Dakota Randall broke down the moves Boston made and didn’t make on the latest “NESN Red Sox Podcast” shortly after Tuesday’s trade deadline. They even handed out grades.

