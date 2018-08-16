NESN Red Sox Podcast: Solving J.D. Martinez Vs. Mookie Betts MVP Debate

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

Mookie Betts or J.D. Martinez?

The Boston Red Sox, owners of the best record in Major League Baseball, have the luxury of employing both players, each of whom is having a monster 2018 season. But the All-Stars are adversaries in at least one regard: The American League MVP debate.

One could argue Betts and Martinez are the AL MVP frontrunners at this point — Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Indians has a strong case, too — so there could come a point in the near future when voters must decide which player has been more valuable to Boston’s remarkable success this season.

Well, Ricky Doyle and Dakota Randall didn’t want to wait any longer. So they tackled the MVP discussion Wednesday on the latest “NESN Red Sox Podcast,” and let’s just say they didn’t agree.

Ricky and Dakota also looked at how the current Red Sox team stacks up with Boston’s most recent World Series-winning squads (2013, 2007 and 2004) and identified which AL club Alex Cora’s group should least want to face this postseason.

