NESN Soccer Podcast: Premier League Kickoff, Transfer Deadline Review

Soccer fans, rejoice. The Premier League is back.

English soccer’s top flight will kick off its 2018-19 campaign Friday afternoon when Manchester United hosts Leicester City in the first game of another marathon season. The teams are among those hopeful of de-throning Manchester City, which won last season’s title in frighteningly dominant fashion.

Several sides enter the season with new managers, with the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal hoping Maurizio Sarri and Unai Emery can boost their respective fortunes, while the Manchester clubs, Liverpool and Tottenham try to maintain their coveted positions among the top-four finishers in the Premier League standings.

Every team but Tottenham waded into the transfer market for solutions to their problems. England’s summer transfer window shut Thursday afternoon, meaning teams must wait until January to add new players to their squads. The summer transfer business made some teams winners and others losers. Into which camp does your favorite club fall?

