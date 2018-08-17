Soccer

NESN Soccer Podcast: Real Madrid’s Life Without Cristiano Ronaldo Starts Badly

by on Fri, Aug 17, 2018 at 9:19AM
In Friday’s NESN Soccer Podcast, Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus O’Mard preview the 2018-19 La Liga and Serie A seasons in the wake of the 2018 UEFA Super Cup.

They also discuss the new decision by La Liga to play at least one official league match in the United States every year for the next fifteen years. O’Mard gives his take on Cristiano Ronaldo joining Juventus and the impact ESPN’s deal with Serie A could have on the popularity of the league in the U.S.

Finally, the duo discusses the plethora of Americans playing professionally in the Bundesliga not named Christian Pulisic.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

