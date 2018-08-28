NFL Exec Points Out Patriots’ Biggest Weakness Going Into 2018 Season

The Patriots figure to be among the best teams in football again this season, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have flaws. In fact, one could argue New England is as vulnerable as it’s been in a while after losing several key players this offseason.

ESPN’s Mike Sando recently caught up with some NFL executives to gauge each team’s biggest weakness before the 2018 season kicks off next week. He gathered quotes direct from insiders, with one exec mentioning how difficult Bill Belichick’s job as New England’s head coach will be this season despite the Patriots coming off another Super Bowl appearance.

Here’s what Sando gathered about the Patriots, according to an article published Monday on ESPN.com:

The worry: Counting on so many players with elevated injury risks will be tough even for a future Hall of Fame coach.

Exec unfiltered: “Bill Belichick probably does a better job than anyone of managing injury-prone guys, but so many of their guys carry big risks that it has to be their No. 1 concern. Just about all their receivers except Cordarrelle Patterson carry high risks, along with [Rob] Gronkowski at tight end. Their offensive tackles are higher-risk guys — they just lost [Isaiah] Wynn for the year — and then on defense, it’s Trey Flowers, Derek Rivers, Kyle Van Noy, Dont’a Hightower, Eric Rowe — on and on.”

The Patriots have dominated the AFC East for the better part of two decades. They’ve been to eight Super Bowls since the 2001 season, winning five, and there’s a good chance they’ll contend for another title this season with Belichick calling the shots and Tom Brady running the offense.

Losing to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII provided a reality check, though. And there are plenty of questions surrounding this year’s Patriots team, to the point where it’s fair to wonder whether New England’s championship window might close sooner rather than later.

