NFL Odds: Patriots Close Out Preseason As Underdogs Against Giants

The New England Patriots will be looking to close out their exhibition schedule on a winning note when they travel to MetLife Stadium on Thursday to battle the New York Giants as 2.5-point underdogs on the NFL preseason odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

New England will try to rebound after dropping a 25-14 decision in Carolina as narrow 1-point chalk last weekend, which marked its third loss in its past four preseason contests on the road ahead of Thursday night’s Patriots vs. Giants betting matchup.

The Patriots struggled to generate offense in their first road date on this year’s August schedule. Quarterback Tom Brady failed to find the end zone while going 12-for-18 for a meagre 102 yards in his second start of the summer, after racking up a pair of touchdowns and 172 passing yards during the first half of New England’s 37-20 win over the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles as 4-point home chalk two weeks ago.

The offseason departure of receivers Brandin Cooks and Danny Amendola, combined with the four-game suspension that Julian Edelman will start the regular season serving, have left the Patriots with a thread-bare receiving corps. However, Brady continues to sit as a +450 favorite on the odds to lead the NFL in passing yards this season, and a strong +850 bet to garner NFL MVP honors.

Despite their uneven August performance, the Patriots are entrenched atop the AFC East futures as massive -700 favorites to secure a 10th straight divisional title, and are clear +650 chalk on the Super Bowl LIII odds.

New England has enjoyed little success in August dates with the Giants, losing four straight. The Patriots fell 40-38 as 2.5-point home favorites in their annual preseason meeting with the Giants last year, and have come out on the losing end in seven straight preseason visits to New York.

Offensive production has been a major problem for the Patriots in August road dates with the Giants, with the squad averaging a dismal 11.2 points per game over their past five visits.

However, the Giants have been far from consistent in generating offense since the midpoint of last season. New York averaged just 13.3 points per game over the final 10 contests of the 2017 campaign, and came out flat in a 20-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns as 1-point home underdogs in their preseason opener.

But New York has responded with wins in its past two preseason games, including last week’s 22-16 win over the New York Jets as 2.5-point underdogs.

