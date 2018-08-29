NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers, Packers Close To Finalizing Record-Breaking Contract

Photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images

Green Bay Packers fans worried about Aaron Rodgers’ future in Titletown can take the quarterback’s own advice and “relax.”

Rodgers and the Packers are close to finalizing a history-making contract will make the QB the highest-paid player in the NFL, Adam Schefter reported Wednesday.

The contract hasn’t yet been finalized, but Schefter indicated the deal should be done by the end of the upcoming weekend. Rodgers, who already was under contract for the next two seasons, is likely to finish his career in Green Bay under this new pact, Schefter assumed.

Rodgers, a two-time MVP, is considered one of the two best quarterbacks in the world along with New England Patriots signal-caller Tom Brady.

The 34-year-old is coming off the most disappointing season of his career, however, after breaking his collarbone on Oct. 15 last season. Rodgers eventually returned for one game and didn’t play well, and Green Bay ultimately missed the playoffs.

When he’s healthy, though, he’s arguably the most important player to his team’s success across the league and having him under center for the long term likely ensures Green Bay will be in the NFC North hunt for the foreseeable future.

UPDATE (1:11 p.m. ET): Former NFL receiver, current NFL Network analyst and ex-teammate of Rodgers, James Jones, says it’s a four-year extension worth a whole bunch of money.