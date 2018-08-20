NFL Rumors: Adrian Peterson To Join Redskins’ Injury-Ravaged Backfield

Adrian Peterson has (another) new home.

The 2012 NFL MVP running back has agreed to terms with the Washington Redskins, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Monday, citing sources. The financial terms of the contract are unclear at this time.

Peterson certainly isn’t the workhorse back he used to be, but he fills a need for a Washington team that’s backfield has been decimated by injury. Most notably, the Redskins lost second-round pick Derrius Guice to a season-ending knee injury last week in the preseason opener against the New England Patriots.

For Peterson, it’s a chance for another fresh start. After spending the first 10 seasons of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, Peterson split time last season with the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals.

The Saints stint was a disaster, as Peterson never really fit in with a New Orleans offense that ultimately centered around Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara in the backfield. He got more of a chance to contribute in Arizona after David Johnson suffered an injury, and Peterson ultimately gained 448 yards on 129 carries with a pair of touchdowns for the Cardinals.

Of course, it’s hard to gauge at this point how much Peterson has left in the tank as a 33-year-old running back with more than 12,000 career yards, but given the Redskins’ situation, they had to do something.

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images