NFL Rumors: Dez Bryant, Browns ‘Did Not Come Close’ To Reaching Deal

It looks like the Cleveland Browns said “thanks, but no thanks” to possibly bolstering their receiving corps.

Free-agent wideout Dez Bryant was in town Thursday and Friday to take part in a workout and possibly negotiate a deal with the Browns, but according to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, the two sides didn’t get close to a deal.

“Dez Bryant is no longer on the front burner for the Browns, but not because Josh Gordon has returned to the team, a league source told cleveland.com,” Cabot wrote.

“Bryant left town without a contract on Friday, and the two sides did not come close to an agreement. Bryant is seeking a one-year “prove-it” deal and wants to play for a contender. But the asking price may be too high for the Browns. In April, Bryant turned down a three-year, $21 million offer from the Ravens.

“The three-time Pro Bowler will remain on the Browns’ radar, but they’re not expected to sign him anytime soon.”

Bryant was released by the Dallas Cowboys in the offseason and has been looking for a deal ever since. The skills Bryant possesses are undeniable, and he certainly could be valuable for a contending team. For now, however, it seems like the 29-year-old and the teams he’s spoken to have had some disagreements about what his value is.

Last season Bryant reeled in 69 passes for 838 yards with six touchdowns in 16 games with Dallas.

