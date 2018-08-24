NFL Rumors: Dez Bryant Still Interests Browns, Despite Contract Impasse

Photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images

Rumors of Dez Bryant joining the Cleveland Browns just won’t go away.

The Browns remain interested in signing the free-agent wide receiver, despite their initial inability to agree to contract terms, NFL Network’s Michael Silver reported Thursday on “NFL Total Access.” Bryant seemingly impressed head coach Hue Jackson last week during his workout with the Browns, but the three-time Pro Bowler’s contract demands reportedly far exceeded what the Browns were willing to offer him.

Nevertheless, the Browns still seek wide-receiver depth. Jarvis Landry headlines the Browns’ wideouts, but Josh Gordon still hasn’t returned to practice, and a groin injury has hampered Antonio Callaway’s preparations for his rookie campaign.

Since Bryant left Cleveland without a contract in hand, new rumors linked, then un-linked Bryant with the New England Patriots.

While those reports came and went, the Browns continue to mull over signing Bryant, and that interest probably is mutual.