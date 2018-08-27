NFL Rumors: Dez Bryant Turned Down This Contract Offer From Browns

Dez Bryant isn’t (yet) a Cleveland Brown, but he apparently impressed the team enough to garner a contract offer.

Bryant, who’s been an unrestricted free agent since the Dallas Cowboys released him in mid-April, met with the Browns last week and left without a deal.

While incentives very well could have been included, the Browns’ contract offer to Bryant reportedly featured a base value of less than $5 million, per Mike Florio. Despite the three-time Pro Bowler passing on the deal, the Browns reportedly still are interested in Bryant.

The days of being one of the highest-paid wide receivers are, of course, behind Bryant, who turns 30 in early November. While Bryant very well could have enough left in the tank to be an impact player in the 2018 season, he doesn’t have the grounds to demand a lucrative deal at this stage in his career.

Then again, it might not be about the money for Bryant, who’s vocalized his desire to find the right fit in free agency. And although many believe that fight could be the Patriots, it’s becoming increasingly unlikely that New England pursues Bryant, even after Eric Decker’s retirement.

