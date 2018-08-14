NFL Rumors: Free Agent WR Dez Bryant To Visit Browns As Season Nears

Dez Bryant’s free-agency saga finally might be nearing a conclusion.
The Dallas Cowboys released the All-Pro wide receiver in April, and the 29-year-old remains unsigned with the regular season just a few weeks away. But that soon could change, as Bryant plans to meet with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported, citing sources.
The meeting will take place before the Browns play the Buffalo Bills in their second preseason game.
There are a ton of reasons why Bryant signing with the Browns would be a bad idea — the least of which being the addition of highly emotional, occasionally selfish player to a franchise striving to create a winning culture. It’s also fair to wonder whether rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield would benefit from being around a player like Bryant.
Regardless, Cleveland still would be adding a supremely talented wideout, and that rarely is a bad thing.
Through eight seasons, Bryant has amassed 531 catches for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns.
Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP