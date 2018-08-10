NFL Rumors: Here Are The Terms Of Tom Brady’s Reworked Contract

Earning the full value of Tom Brady’s newly restructured contract will be no easy task for the 41-year-old quarterback.

According to a report Friday from Albert Breer of The MMQB, Brady’s reworked deal with the New England Patriots includes five separate performance-based incentives based on passer rating, passing yards, passing touchdowns, yards per attempt and completion percentage.

Here’s how it works, per Breer’s source: Brady will receive a $1 million bonus this season for each top-five ranking he records in one of those five categories. So, for example, if he finishes the year ranked third in passer rating and second passing touchdowns but outside the top five in the other three metrics, he’ll bank an extra $2 million on top of the $15 million he already was scheduled to receive.

There’s another wrinkle, too: If the Patriots win Super Bowl LIII, each top-five finish will be worth $2 million rather than $1 million, though his total bonus still will be capped at $5 million.

In summation:

Source: Patriots QB Tom Brady’s revised deal has five $1M triggers for '18 … * Top 5 in QB rating

* Top 5 in completion %

* Top 5 in yds/att

* Top 5 in TD passes

* Top 5 pass yds Each incentive becomes $2M if Pats win SB LIII; capped at $5M. (Min: 224 att's, 70% play time) — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 10, 2018

In all honesty, this isn’t the greatest deal for Brady, who would need to turn in one of the best seasons of his career to earn full value. That’s certainly possible, considering Brady was the NFL’s MVP last season, but he’s finished top-five in all five of those categories simultaneously just three times in his 18-year career (2007, 2011 and 2017).

Contrast that with Rob Gronkowski’s restructured deal from last year, which allowed the tight end to earn an extra $5.5 million by reaching certain totals in one of three statistical categories or by securing first-team All-Pro honors. Gronkowski satisfied the All-Pro requirement to take home the largest possible paycheck.

Even a standard Brady season should allow him to beat a few of his benchmarks, but taking the whole pot will be tricky.

