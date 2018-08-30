NFL Rumors: Here’s High Price Raiders Would Want In Khalil Mack Trade

The Oakland Raiders have been unable to come to an agreement on a contract extension for their franchise defensive player Khalil Mack, leading to plenty of speculation and rumors that the 2014 first-round pick could be traded at some point.

So, how high of a price are the Raiders seeking if they ever decide to trade Mack? Here’s what NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Thursday on NFL Network.

“Reggie McKenzie has had multiple offers to him — a first-round pick and another high pick,” Pelissero said, per Chris Wesseling of NFL.com.

“I’ve been told he’s been offered a player for Khalil Mack. To this point, none of that has gotten anywhere. So what people around the league believe is that to even start the conversation, you’re talking about having to offer two first-round picks on top of needing to give (Mack) a top-of-market, $20 million-plus per year contract.”

Two first-round picks is a massive ask, especially when we rarely see even one first rounder traded for a player.

Mack is one of the best pass rushers in the league, though, and he has tallied 36.5 sacks over the last three seasons. He’s also been quite durable and has yet to miss a single game in his four-year career.

It’ll be interesting to see if a contender that believes it’s one major defensive upgrade from making a run at the Super Bowl decides to pull the trigger and give up the assets required to land Mack.

But the Raiders are facing their own high expectations this season after a massively disappointing 2017 campaign, and it’s hard to imagine their defense, which was average at best most of last season, without Mack.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images