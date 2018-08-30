NFL Rumors: Here’s What Raiders Would Want In Khalil Mack Trade

It’s been a great summer for a handful of NFL superstars.

A number of the game’s best players have cashed in on lucrative new contracts this offseason, most recently Odell Beckham Jr. and Aaron Rodgers. That said, there still are a few elite talents awaiting new deals, including Khalil Mack.

Mack still has yet to report to the Oakland Raiders as he continues his contract holdout. Given the uncertainty of Mack’s situation in Oakland, the Raiders reportedly have fielded a number of calls inquiring about the three-time Pro Bowl selection’s availability. And it will come as no surprise that the Black and Silver’s starting asking price is pretty high.

The #Raiders have received a bunch of calls in recent days about trading Khalil Mack, but other teams have gotten the impression the price would be at least two first-round picks. No sense they‘re motivated to do a deal. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/OUsqtMQyKu — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 29, 2018

Mack quickly has established himself as one of the league’s premier defenders. The 27-year-old has tallied 40 1/2 total sacks over the span of his first four seasons and he already has two first-team All-Pro selections and a Defensive Player of the Year award to his name.

The Raiders, of course, would be foolish to part ways with a player of Mack’s caliber, but if the two sides continue to fail to see eye-to-eye, then something will have to give.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports