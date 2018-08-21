NFL Rumors: Jets Eye Dante Fowler Jr., Contact Jags About Trade Potential

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New York Jets would love for Dante Fowler Jr. to rush to their aid.

The Jets have contacted the Jacksonville Jaguars about a potential trade for the defensive end, The Daily News’ Manish Mehta reported Tuesday, citing sources. The Jets seek to improve its pass rush ahead of Week 1 of the regular season and believe Fowler fits the bill.

Fowler plays an integral role on the Jags’ fearsome defense, having started 32 regular-season games in the last two seasons and making 12 sacks, 10 which came in 2017.

Nevertheless, Jacksonville didn’t pick up Fowler’s fifth-year option, which would have pay him $14.2 million in 2019. While he has overcome the ACL injury that cost him his entire rookie season in 2015, incidents like his bizarre 2017 arrest and his recent suspension for fighting in practice have cast doubt over his long-term future in Jacksonville.

The Jets reportedly anticipate the Jags demanding a high draft pick in exchange for Fowler. Time will tell whether that’s too high a price for a player the Jets might be able to acquire in free agency next offseason.