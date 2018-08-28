NFL Rumors: Khalil Mack To Miss Raiders Games Amid Holdout, Contract Impasse

Khalil Mack won’t be rushing to the Oakland Raiders’ defense any time soon.

The Raiders superstar defensive end likely will extend his holdout into the regular season, Yahoo! Sports’ Charles Robinson reported Tuesday, citing sources. Mack, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, has sat out the preseason due to his ongoing contract impasse with the team. Meaningful contract talks reportedly haven’t occurred in six-plus months, and the negotiating parties remain as far apart as can be.

“As of Monday evening, sources said both sides remained entrenched in the same positions that have contributed to a stalemate in negotiations since February: with the Raiders declining to offer Mack a contract extension and with Mack seeking a long-term deal that would make him the NFL’s highest paid defensive player,” Robinson writes. “One source said there have been no meaningful talks between the two sides in months and that the situation has devolved to a deadlocked ‘pay him or trade him’ conversation.”

The Jets reportedly contacted the Raiders last week and expressed an interest in trading for Mack. No deal has materialized, and an agreement doesn’t appear to be imminent.

Robinson’s sources tell him Jon Gruden must approve of a lucrative contract extension for Mack or a trade involving the 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, but the new Raiders coach reportedly hasn’t spoken to the player during his first seven months in charge.

That means Raiders and NFL fans shouldn’t expect to see Mack in silver and black on any given Sunday in early September.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images