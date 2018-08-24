NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr., Giants Nearing ‘Record’ Contract Agreement

Odell Beckham Jr. might be on the cusp of his big payday.

Contract talks between the New York Giants and their superstar wide receiver are progressing again, ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported Thursday night, citing sources. Both sides are optimistic about agreeing to fresh contract terms by Sept. 9, when the Giants kick off the regular season at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Beckham is entering the last year of his rookie contract and has publicly lobbied for a long-term extension. He’ll become a free agent after the 2018 season if he can’t agree to a new deal with the Giants.

Formal negotiations began earlier this month but reportedly broke down because the parties disagreed over Beckham’s market valuation. He has long sought an extension that would reflect his value as an elite NFL receiver. Antonio Brown is the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver, earning an average of $17 million per season, while Beckham’s current deal would pay him $8.4 million this year.

Beckham’s apparent embrace of new head coach Pat Shurmur’s methods during training camp seemingly have caused the Giants to relent, as Raanan reports Beckham’s new contract is expected to set a new record for a wide receiver.

The 25-year-old’s years-long contract saga, which has included threatened holdouts, devastating injury, trade rumors and more, seemingly will end in the coming weeks.

