NFL Rumors: One Team Had Odell Beckham Jr. Followed By Private Investigator

It appears scrutinizing eyes were on Odell Beckham Jr. well before he became the highest-paid wide receiver in football.

The New York Giants wide receiver, who signed a five-year contract extension Monday reportedly worth $95 million, has raised a few red flags in his NFL career. The most recent one came in March thanks to a video appearing to show him in bed with a young woman in Paris alongside what some believed to be drugs.

Nothing ultimately came of that video, but it surfaced around the time the Giants reportedly were fielding trade offers for Beckham. And one team decided the video was grounds for further digging.

From ESPN’s Seth Wickersham, who published a feature Monday on Beckham:

“In the spring, when the Giants were listening to trade inquiries — the (Los Angeles) Rams and (San Francisco) 49ers were the two teams reported to be interested, but there were others — one curious club hired a private investigator to track Beckham. The Paris video had introduced drug-use rumors that teams wanted to run down, even if recreational drug use falls below his surgically repaired ankle on most teams’ list of concerns.

“The PI’s report set off no alarms, but despite the Giants being ’50-50′ on their willingness to trade him, according to a league source with knowledge of the situation, no team would meet their asking price, which was believed to be a pair of first-rounders.”

The fact an NFL team felt the need to track Beckham’s every move via a private investigator seems a little extreme. Then again, Wickersham notes “the stakes were high,” and these are the same NFL clubs that ask players ridiculously personal questions at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The private investigator found no evidence of Beckham doing anything sinister, though, which might be partially why the 25-year-old was able to secure his big payday.

Thumbnail photo via Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK