NFL Rumors: Patriots’ Jordan Matthews Has ‘Significant’ Hamstring Injury

Jordan Matthews might not be back on the field anytime soon for the New England Patriots.

Matthews, who missed the last two training camp practices after leaving Sunday’s session early, is dealing with a “significant” hamstring injury, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The injury “could cost (Matthews) a bit of time,” a source told The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

Matthews signed with the Patriots this spring after an underwhelming 2017 season with the Buffalo Bills. The 26-year-old has been viewed as a potential slot option for a New England team that lost Danny Amendola in free agency and will be without the suspended Julian Edelman for the first four games.

With Kenny Britt (hamstring) and Malcolm Mitchell (knee) also dealing with injuries, the Patriots already have signed two receivers since the start of camp — Devin Lucien and Paul Turner — and reportedly brought veteran Eric Decker in for a workout Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Decker, who is entering his ninth NFL season, has been a free agent since his one-year contract with the Tennessee Titans expired in March.

