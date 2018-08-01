NFL Rumors: Patriots Release Jordan Matthews One Week Into Training Camp

The Jordan Matthews era in New England came to a surprisingly early end Wednesday.

Less than one week after their first training camp practice, the Patriots released Matthews, according to a report from Jim McBride of The Boston Globe. Multiple other outlets later confirmed that report.

The wide receiver, whom the Patriots signed in March, had suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday’s training camp practice and missed Monday’s and Wednesday’s sessions as a result. The injury was deemed “significant,” a source told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Expectations entering the summer were high for Matthews, who endured a disappointing 2017 season in Buffalo but had been a productive slot receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2014 to 2016. The contract he signed with New England reportedly was a one-year, $1 million deal with just $170,000 guaranteed, however, making him easy to cut from a financial standpoint.

The Patriots’ receiving corps now consists of Julian Edelman (suspended for the first four games), Chris Hogan, Kenny Britt, Cordarrelle Patterson, Phillip Dorsett, Malcolm Mitchell, Braxton Berrios, Riley McCarron, Devin Lucien, Paul Turner and special teamer Matthew Slater.

Lucien and Turner both signed within the last week. Britt (hamstring) and Mitchell (knee) have yet to participate in a training camp practice.

The Patriots reportedly worked out veteran receiver Eric Decker on Tuesday but signed undrafted rookie fullback Henry Poggi to fill Matthews’ spot on the 90-man roster.

