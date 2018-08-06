NFL Rumors: Patriots Release Once Promising Receiver Malcolm Mitchell

After struggling to get on the field for the past two seasons, wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell reportedly will be released by the New England Patriots.

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora first reported the transaction.

Mitchell caught 32 passes for 401 yards with four touchdowns in his rookie regular season in 2016. He added seven catches for 75 yards in the 2016 postseason, including six receptions for 70 yards in Super Bowl LI. The Patriots selected Mitchell in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Mitchell, battling through knee injuries that date back to his college career at Georgia, has played in just one game — a 2017 preseason contest — since Super Bowl LI.

Mitchell hasn’t participated in a Patriots training camp practice, limited to conditioning work on a separate field.

Mitchell practiced late in the 2017 season in hopes of being activated from injured reserve, but his season was shut down before the Patriots’ postseason run.

The move leaves Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett, Kenny Britt, Cordarrelle Patterson, Matthew Slater, Eric Decker, Riley McCarron, Braxton Berrios, Devin Lucien and Paul Turner on the Patriots’ wide receiver depth chart. Edelman is suspended the first four games of the season.

The Patriots reportedly shopped Mitchell in trades to no avail before his reported release.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports