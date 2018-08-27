NFL Rumors: Patriots Shopped Eric Decker In Trades Before Wideout’s Retirement

Eric Decker reportedly knew the New England Patriots planned to move on from him before the veteran wide receiver announced his retirement Sunday.

The Patriots had “discussed (Decker) in some potential trades,” according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

“This might have been a situation, say, similar to some of the other veterans that the Patriots have had in camp in the past,” Rapoport said Monday on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” “Reggie Wayne is one that comes to mind. … Spend a couple weeks in Patriots camp, it’s very clear it’s time to retire. Before anything happens regarding my status, I’m just going to hang ’em up, go out on my terms and begin whatever else remains ahead for Eric Decker.”

From @gmfb: More on what went into the retirement of #Patriots WR Eric Decker and what the #Broncos added with the signing of CB Adam Jones. pic.twitter.com/928430N6H1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2018

That Decker didn’t factor into the Patriots’ 2018 plans came as no surprise to anyone who watched the 31-year-old this summer. Decker struggled after signing with the team Aug. 2, dropping numerous passes in practice and failing to produce in three preseason games.

In last Thursday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers, Decker didn’t play a single snap with quarterback Tom Brady and the Patriots’ first-team offense, falling below 2017 practice squadder Riley McCarron on the depth chart.

Decker’s departure left the Patriots with nine wide receivers, including Julian Edelman, who is suspended for the first four games of the season. Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett, Cordarrelle Patterson, McCarron, Braxton Berrios, Devin Lucien, Paul Turner and special teamer Matthew Slater are the others.

Hogan, Dorsett, Patterson and Slater are locks to make the 53-man roster. Berrios, Lucien and Turner are long shots, while McCarron has an outside chance of sticking around as a slot option/punt returner.

New England could look to bolster this group via trade, free agent signing (Dez Bryant, Jeremy Maclin, etc.) or waiver wire pickup as roster cuts around the league accelerate. The Patriots traded quarterback Jacoby Brissett to the Indianapolis Colts for Dorsett less than a week before the 2017 season began — one of five deals they made in late August or early September last year.

A veteran receiver has retired after failing to crack the Patriots’ roster in each of the past four summers, with Decker joining Wayne (2015), Nate Washington (2016) and Andrew Hawkins (2017) on that list.

