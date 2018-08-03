NFL Rumors: Patriots Worked Out Free-Agent Wide Receiver Cobi Hamilton

The New England Patriots have an open roster spot saved for wide receiver Eric Decker.

They still worked out another free-agent wide receiver, Cobi Hamilton, on Friday, however.

Hamilton, 27, has bounced around the league since being selected in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Arkansas.

Hamilton began his career with the Cincinnati Bengals but also has spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals.

Hamilton has 18 career receptions for 242 yards with two touchdowns. He caught a touchdown in the 2016 AFC Championship Game against the Patriots.

The Patriots currently have wide receivers Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett, Kenny Britt, Malcolm Mitchell, Braxton Berrios, Devin Lucien, Riley McCarron, Cordarrelle Patterson, Matthew Slater and Paul Turner on their 90-man roster. Britt and Mitchell currently are dealing with injuries.

