NFL Rumors: This Report Throws Cold Water On Dez Bryant-Patriots Buzz

Don’t expect Dez Bryant to join the New England Patriots despite the team’s depleted receiving corps.

NFL Network’s Michael Giardi asked a team source Wednesday if the Patriots had any interest in Bryant, and the response he received throws cold water on the possibility of the former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver landing in New England.

Asked a #Patriots team source if they had any interest in Dez Bryant. "Probably no." As for Jordan Matthews re-entering the equation after week 1, was told he could be an option but not until October. He was released with a hamstring injury early in training camp. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 22, 2018

The Patriots’ reported lack of interest in Bryant is notable yet unsurprising. While New England could use another receiver, especially after releasing Kenny Britt on Wednesday, there are some red flags when it comes to Bryant, who hasn’t performed up to his usual high level over the last few seasons.

There are some in the scouting community who believe that Dez could make the conversion to become more of an inside receiver because of his size/physicality. He struggled last year creating space at the top of the route and doesn't run nearly as well as he used to — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 23, 2018

Perhaps, then, the more interesting part of Giardi’s report is the idea that New England could circle back with wide receiver Jordan Matthews during the season. The Patriots signed Matthews back in April but cut him during training camp after the 26-year-old suffered a hamstring injury.

The Patriots also released wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell, and Julian Edelman will miss New England’s first four games while serving a performance-enhancing drug suspension. New England recently added Eric Decker to a receiver group already featuring Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson, among others, but quarterback Tom Brady absolutely could use another weapon.

Bryant, who was released by the Cowboys earlier this offseason after eight seasons in Dallas, caught 69 passes for 838 yards with six touchdowns in 16 games last season. The polarizing three-time Pro Bowler turns 30 in November.

