NFL Rumors: Tom Brady’s Sore Back Is ‘Pretty Minor,’ Nothing To Worry About

The injury that kept Tom Brady out of the New England Patriots’ preseason opener Thursday night reportedly wasn’t a serious one.

The 41-year-old quarterback is dealing with “a pretty minor sore back” that’s “not much cause for concern,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride first reported news of Brady’s ailment.

Brady dressed but didn’t play in Thursday night’s 26-17 win over the Washington Redskins, and there’s no guarantee he would have taken the field even if he was fully healthy, considering he sat out three of the previous four preseason openers.

Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer played the first three-and-a-half quarters for the Patriots before giving way to third-string rookie Danny Etling.

Brady chose to skip organized team activities this spring, and the Patriots have taken steps to limit his workload in training camp, allowing Hoyer and Etling to handle the bulk of the competitive practice reps over the last week.

Head coach Bill Belichick addressed Brady’s scaled-back practice routine during a conference call Friday morning.

“We have a number of players (whose) workloads are affected by other factors,” Belichick said. “We take that into consideration with every player we put on the field. Some guys need modification for one reason or another. Depending on what we’re working on that particular day could impact that. That’s the way it’s always been.”

