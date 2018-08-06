NHL Network Has Appalling Rank For Patrice Bergeron In List Of 20 Best Centers

There’s little argument that Patrice Bergeron is one of the best forwards in the game right now, no less at his specific role as a center.

But in a recent ranking of the NHL’s 20 best at the position, the Boston Bruins center barely cracked the top 10.

NHL Network is going through it’s positional rankings, and they took a stab at who the best centermen in the game are right now. And to call it like it is, Bergeron’s ranking is pretty baffling.

ICYMI: Here are our Top 20 Centers in the NHL right now. #NHLTopPlayers pic.twitter.com/3NeJuzarQG — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) August 6, 2018

Auston Matthews at No. 4? Woof.

Let’s try to unpack this a little bit.

No matter how you slice it, Bergeron is one of the best centers in the game, regardless of what logic you use to rank. He’s been a Selke trophy finalist every season since the 2011-12 campaign (winning it four times), has had at least 50 points every campaign since 2009-10 (save for the 2012-13 lockout-shortened season) and arguably is the most important figure on the league’s best line.

To have him behind Matthews alone is disturbing, and him trailing Mark Scheifele also is a bit head-scratching.

Of course, this is why they play the games, and the eye test alone tells you what you need to know about each of these guys. Still, that doesn’t stop these rankings from being a bit perplexing.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images