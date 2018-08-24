NHL Rumors: Erik Karlsson Denies Rumors He Won’t Sign With Canadian Team

The Erik Karlsson rumors are, once again, in full swing.

The Ottawa Senators defenseman spent his first nine seasons in the NHL with the Canadian team, and reports surfaced Thursday that Karlsson didn’t want to sign an extension north of the border. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman on Friday, however, had the opposite of what was being reported just a day prior.

Erik Karlsson reached out to say: it is not accurate that he is unwilling to sign long-term with a Canadian team. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) August 24, 2018

I did try to talk to him further…but he said that was the only comment he will make. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) August 24, 2018

Interesting.

Friedman also reported Wednesday that trade talks had picked up for the 28-year-old, with the Vancouver Canucks being the team thrown around in the rumors. The Canucks certainly aren’t a Stanley Cup contender, likely making it a less-than-desirable landing spot for Karlsson.

The 28-year-old has a year left on his current contract before he’ll become an unrestricted free agent next summer. And given the fact he’s arguably the best defenseman in the league, Karlsson likely will seek a large contract if he reaches the open market.

It’s going to be interesting to see where he ends up when all is said and done, and whether he’ll sign with a Canadian team is yet to be seen, but it’s likely safe to assume Karlsson will want to go somewhere that has a legitimate shot at winning it all.

