Nick Foles Isn’t Hung Up On Not Getting Handshake From Tom Brady After Super Bowl

The ending of Super Bowl LII wasn’t the most typical, but that isn’t occupying too much headspace for Nick Foles.

After the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Patriots back in February, New England quarterback Tom Brady didn’t meet Foles on the field for the customary handshake that usually happens following the game.

The move got a little bit of attention, and though Foles noted he also hasn’t heard from Brady since the game, it doesn’t exactly appear he’s hung up on the snub.

“It will happen when it happens,” Foles said Wednesday, via ESPN. “We practiced with the Patriots several years ago, and I got to stand there and talk to Tom for quite a bit. He’s a great guy. I have all the respect in the world for him.

“I think everyone’s making a really big deal out of this and it’s not a big deal at all,” Foles continued. “I’ve already talked to him before, he’s a guy I’ve always looked up to. You’ve got to admire someone who is probably the greatest ever and still going strong. I mean, even at his age he seems to get better and better. I’ve already had a conversation with him before when we practiced, so if we have one in the future, we’ll have one and it will be cool.”

Even though it’s not a major issue, plenty of eyes still will be peeled on the quarterbacks’ movements Thursday when the Eagles and Pats meet at Gillette Stadium for some preseason action. And it’s worth noting that Brady and his family congratulated plenty of Eagles before leaving the stadium that evening, so it’s probably safe to say the Pats QB’s move wasn’t ill-intentioned.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports