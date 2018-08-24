Nine Patriots Players To Watch Vs. Panthers In Preseason Game No. 3

Cutdown day is rapidly approaching for the New England Patriots, who have just two games remaining on their preseason schedule.

The Patriots’ penultimate preseason contest will take place Friday night in Charlotte against Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers. Here are nine New England players we’ll have our eye on in that game:

Tom Brady, quarterback (No. 12)

Brady played nearly the entire first half last week against the Philadelphia Eagles and — despite saying he felt a bit rusty — played well, completing 19 of 26 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. There’s a good chance the 41-year-old will play into the second half against Carolina, and we’ll be looking to see how he works with some of his new or lesser-used targets. Fifteen of his 19 completions against the Eagles came on passes to James White, Chris Hogan or Julian Edelman.

Eric Decker, wide receiver (No. 81)

Decker has yet to catch a pass through two preseason games and hasn’t impressed since joining the Patriots earlier this month. Because of this, he’s still not guaranteed a roster spot even with veteran wideout Kenny Britt now gone. If Decker shows improvement, though, he could begin the season as the Patriots’ No. 3 receiver behind Hogan and Phillip Dorsett.

Jonathan Jones, cornerback (No. 31)

Jones looks like the favorite to land New England’s top slot corner job, but he hasn’t played yet in the preseason as he works his way back from the season-ending ankle injury he suffered in the divisional round. Jones, who told reporters this week he’s “ready to go,” could make his 2018 debut Friday night.

Cyrus Jones, cornerback (No. 41)

The Patriots’ other Jones hasn’t played in a game since tearing his ACL last August. He returned to full practice participation late in training camp and could make his way back into the lineup against Carolina after dressing but not playing against Philadelphia. Jones’ punt return ability gives him a reasonable chance of cracking the 53-man roster, as neither Riley McCarron nor Braxton Berrios has stood out in that role this summer.

Jason McCourty, cornerback (No. 30)

McCourty only was targeted twice last week in his Patriots debut, but one of those resulted in an easy Eagles touchdown. Eric Rowe has the inside track on New England’s No. 2 corner spot, but McCourty still could surpass him with a strong finish to the preseason.

Mike Gillislee, running back (No. 35)

Jeremy Hill took the first two rounds of his roster battle with Gillislee, outperforming the incumbent in Weeks 1 and 2 of the preseason. Gillislee is running out of time to prove he deserves a spot on this team.

Elandon Roberts, linebacker (No. 52)

Rookie Ja’Whaun Bentley’s emergence has come at Roberts’ expense, pushing the third-year pro onto the roster bubble. The allocation of linebacker snaps Friday night will paint a telling picture of where Roberts stands.

Eddie Pleasant, safety (No. 26)

No clear favorite has emerged between Pleasant and Jordan Richards, and it’s unlikely both players will make the team. Their roster battle will be decided over these next two games.

Keionta Davis, defensive end (No. 58)

Davis started over Derek Rivers last week (with Trey Flowers sidelined) and finished with 1 1/2 sacks, two quarterback hits and one tackle for loss while playing a team-high 55 defensive snaps. Having fully recovered from the neck injury that caused him to miss his entire rookie season, Davis is making a strong bid for a roster spot.

