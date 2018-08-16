Notre Dame’s 2018 Shamrock Series Jerseys Won’t Sit Well With Red Sox Fans

Notre Dame’s football team on Thursday revealed the jerseys it’ll wear for its 2018 Shamrock Series game against Syracuse at Yankee Stadium, and it’s safe to say some Boston Red Sox fans will have a problem with the unique threads.
The Fighting Irish’s uniforms are inspired by the New York Yankees, who, of course, are the Red Sox’s biggest rivals. They feature a heavy dose of pinstripes, which could make it more difficult for Boston fans to support Notre Dame during the Nov. 17 clash despite the program’s popularity in the region.
Check out the uniforms below.
Of course, the biggest issue most college football fans probably have with the jerseys isn’t related to the Yankees-inspired pinstripes, which comes with the territory of playing in the Bronx. Instead, there’s bound to be a heavy dose of skepticism over Notre Dame ditching its usual gold helmets for the game.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP