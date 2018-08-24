Panthers Will Debut This New Uniform Combo Vs. Patriots In Preseason Game

The NFL preseason is a time for experimentation, and the Carolina Panthers are taking that maxim to heart.

In a teaser video released Thursday night, the Panthers revealed they’ll wear a brand-new uniform combination during Friday night’s preseason game against the New England Patriots at Bank of America Stadium.

This isn't Madden. This is real life. pic.twitter.com/mH4oUQXtJG — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 24, 2018

Carolina will rock black pants with its baby blue jerseys for the first time in team history, according to the club’s website. The Panthers also switched things up last week, wearing white pants instead of their usual silver pants with their blue tops.

The new look apparently is inspired by EA Sports’ “Madden” video game; fans have the option to mix and match jersey and pant colors, and blue on black was a popular choice.

ICYMI: @PanthersMax also addressed whether the black on black uniforms will return… ⚫️⚫️⚫️

https://t.co/IpkQ1Io8PW — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 24, 2018

Equipment manager Don Toner said Carolina’s players were the driving force behind the change.

“It’s really coming from the players,” Toner told Panthers.com. “They’re the ones who wanted to try something different.”

The Patriots haven’t made any similar announcement, but they typically wear white jerseys with blue pants on the road.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images