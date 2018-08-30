Patrick Reed Fires Shot At PGA Tour Over Free Tickets To Red Sox Game

Most people would be grateful for free tickets to a Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park. Patrick Reed is not most people.

With the Dell Technologies Championship slated to get going Friday at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass., many of the PGA Tour’s top players spent Wednesday night at American’s Most Beloved Ballpark watching the Red Sox thrash the Miami Marlins.

The PGA Tour paid for the seats for its players, but Reed apparently wasn’t happy with those seats. The 2017 Masters champion took to Twitter to rip the PGA for not giving him the same seats as other players.

“Thank you @pgatour for the tickets to the @RedSox game tonight. I love how you put my wife, sister in law and myself in the line drive section. We paid $650 and ended up in the same section as the rest of the @PGATOUR! #frontrow.” Reed tweeted with a picture of himself, his wife and sister-in-law at Fenway Park on Wednesday night.

Reed apparently paid $650 to “upgrade” his seats from field level to a suite where the other Tour players were sitting. So he paid to move farther away from the field, which doesn’t exactly seem like an upgrade.

*we paid $650 to upgrade and ended up with everyone else on the @PGATOUR #shocker — Patrick Reed (@PReedGolf) August 30, 2018

The abrasive golfer appears to believe he was given different seats because he is one of the least liked players on Tour, but he isn’t doing much to help his reputation with this tirade.

But we doubt Reed cares about that, he just wants to be treated the same as the rest of the PGA Tour’s stars, and we can’t blame him for that.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Schneidler/USA TODAY Sports Images