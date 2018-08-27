Patriots 53-Man Roster Projection 3.0: How Many (Or Few) Receivers Are Kept?

The New England Patriots must trim their roster to 53 players by Saturday at 4 p.m., but they’ve already started whittling down.

The Patriots had 88 players on their 90-man roster as of Sunday. Then wide receiver Eric Decker retired, and they reportedly released safety Eddie Pleasant. Assuming offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn gets placed on injured reserve Saturday, the Patriots must release 32 players next weekend.

Here’s who we think will be on the chopping block.

QUARTERBACK (2)

In: Tom Brady, Brian Hoyer

Out: Danny Etling

Etling has barely played this preseason, and he didn’t get a ton of reps in training camp. Are the Patriots trying to hide the rookie QB from other teams who could look to claim him on waivers before hitting New England’s practice squad? We don’t hate the theory.

RUNNING BACK (5)

In: Rex Burkhead, Sony Michel, James White, Jeremy Hill, Brandon Bolden

Out: Mike Gillislee, Ralph Webb

Gillislee hasn’t had a great preseason, but he could be a trade chip if the Patriots are looking for help at another position. The Arizona Cardinals could be a potential partner after former Patriots running back D.J. Foster suffered a knee injury Sunday night.

WIDE RECEIVER (4)

In: Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett, Cordarrelle Patterson, Matthew Slater

Out: Braxton Berrios, Devin Lucien, Riley McCarron, Paul Turner

Suspended: Julian Edelman

If the Patriots elect to keep five wide receivers, then McCarron likely would be the guy. He hasn’t done enough for us to put him on the intial 53-man roster, however.

TIGHT END (4)

In: Rob Gronkowski, Jacob Hollister, Dwayne Allen, James Develin

Out: Ryan Izzo, Will Tye, Henry Poggi

If Izzo didn’t miss practice and this week’s preseason game, then he potentially could have competed with Allen for a roster spot. It might be too little, too late if he gets into Thursday’s game against the New York Giants.

OFFENSIVE LINE (8)

In: Trent Brown, Joe Thuney, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Marcus Cannon, LaAdrian Waddle, Ted Karras, Matt Tobin

Out: Luke Bowanko, James Ferentz, Ulrick John, Jason King, Brian Schwenke, Cole Croston

Injured Reserve: Isaiah Wynn

We really, really wanted to include John, but Tobin has more versatility to play guard than Tobin. That would make him a more valuable third backup.

There’s also this: Waddle is better suited to play right tackle, so he can back up Cannon. In the preseason, Tobin has been playing left tackle, while John has been on the right side. If the Patriots are looking for a backup to Brown who can also play guard, then Tobin would be the guy.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE (4)

In: Lawrence Guy, Danny Shelton, Malcom Brown, Adam Butler

Out: John Atkins, Frank Herron, Vincent Valentine

Valentine is a tough cut, but unless Malcom Brown is traded, there’s no room for him on the roster.

EDGE DEFENDERS (5)

In: Trey Flowers, Deatrich Wise, Adrian Clayborn, Derek Rivers, Keionta Davis

Out: Geneo Grissom, Trent Harris, Eric Lee

Davis has started the last two preseason games while Flowers has been out with an injury. That spells good news for the 2017 undrafted free agent.

LINEBACKERS (6)

In: Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Elandon Roberts, Brandon King, Nicholas Grigsby

Out: Christian Sam, Marquis Flowers

Injured Reserve: Harvey Langi

We don’t see room on the roster for Roberts and Marquis Flowers. We think Grigsby can fill Flowers’ special teams role while providing a similar athletic spark on defense.

CORNERBACKS (6)

In: Stephon Gilmore, Eric Rowe, Jason McCourty, Jonathan Jones, Duke Dawson, JC Jackson

Out: Keion Crossen, Cyrus Jones, Ryan Lewis, Jomal Wiltz

McCourty might have been the toughest inclusion. Does he really make the roster to give the Patriots six cornerbacks? Would the Patriots rather roll with just JC Jackson or potentially keep a different player around like John or Crossen?

Right now, McCourty is still in. He might have showed enough at safety to prove he has some versatility.

SAFETY (5)

In: Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung, Duron Harmon, Nate Ebner, Jordan Richards

Out: A.J. Moore, Damarius Travis

It really looks like Richards is making the team again unless the Patriots think Jason McCourty provides the team with enough safety depth.

SPECIALISTS (3)

In: Stephon Gostkowski, Ryan Allen, Joe Cardona

Out: Corey Bojorquez

Bojorquez has yet to punt in a preseason game.

LAST ONE IN: DB Jason McCourty

LAST ONE OUT: OT Ulrick John

IDEAL PRACTICE SQUAD: QB Danny Etling, RB Ralph Webb, WR Riley McCarron, WR Braxton Berrios, TE Ryan Izzo, OL Cole Croston, OT Ulrick John, DT Vincent Valentine, LB Christian Sam, CB Keion Crossen

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images