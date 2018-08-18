Patriots-Eagles Film Review: Tom Brady Already In Vintage Form

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady didn’t need to knock off any rust in his first preseason action of the summer. And that was after Brady skipped voluntary organized team activities sessions this spring, setting off a media firestorm.

And Brady’s minor back ailment, which reportedly kept him out of Week 1 of the preseason, also didn’t appear to bother him on Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. Brady was in vintage form, completing 19-of-26 passes for 172 yards with two touchdowns.

Brady started the game 5-of-5 with a touchdown pass to wide receiver Chris Hogan on his first drive.

Click the image for the scoring play (the NFL’s Youtube channel doesn’t allow embeddable video).

— This is one of many throws Brady made Thursday night, dancing between Eagles defenders, showing off his pocket presence and evading would-be pass rushers. Brady never looked flustered and went through all of his progressions before targeting Hogan in the back of the end zone for the score. It appears Brady first looks to Julian Edelman, James White and Jacob Hollister on the left side of the field before turning to Phillip Dorsett to his right. After scrambling laterally, Brady saw Hogan gained separation from his defender and hit him in stride.

Of Brady’s seven incompletions Thursday night, two were underthrown, one was broken up by a defender, two were dropped and two were thrown away. Accounting for the drops and throwaways, Brady was accurate on 87.5 percent of his passes Thursday night.

Here’s one of Brady’s three inaccurate passes:

— Brady throws flat-footed with Fletcher Cox bearing down and pushing back right guard Shaq Mason. Brady underthrows Dorsett, who gets overpowered by Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby. Darby almost picked off the pass.

Another of Brady’s miscues came on this deep pass to Hogan:

— It’s possible Brady just misjudged Darby’s speed. Darby stuck right on Hogan’s hip. If Darby isn’t there, then Brady hits Hogan in stride. But Darby had good positioning, and it was an ill-advised attempt from Brady. Hogan wound up having to play defense on the pass.

This pass to Hogan wound up going incomplete because of a drop:

— But check out Brady’s ability to keep his eyes downfield while evading pass rushers. Remember that old drill in “Madden NFL” video games when you’d have to sidestep footballs while targeting the correct blocking dummy? Brady would be All-Madden in that pocket presence drill.

Brady ran a version of the scramble drill on this completion to tight end Will Tye:

— No one was getting open, so Brady rolled out to his right to buy time. Tye showed off some key awareness to slip behind the defensive back. Brady threw it where only Tye could snag it out of the air.

Brady didn’t excel at throwing the deep ball Thursday night but he showed he can still put zip on a football here:

— When you hear talk of “intermediate” passing, this is what they’re talking about. Brady put a 15-plus yard throw on a line to Hollister, who absorbs contact and holds onto the football.

The Patriots wound up beating the Eagles 37-20, and they scored 27 points in the half Brady was on the field.

Brady likely will play deep into the Patriots’ third preseason game, which is Friday on the road against the Carolina Panthers, but he doesn’t appear to need the reps.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images