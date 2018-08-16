Patriots-Eagles Pregame Attendance: Braxton Berrios, Rex Burkhead Not In Uniform

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots have taken the field for pregame warmups prior to their preseason Super Bowl LII rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles, but 10 players weren’t spotted in uniform.

Wide receivers Braxton Berrios, Matthew Slater and Kenny Britt, running backs Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead, cornerbacks Ryan Lewis and Duke Dawson, linebacker Harvey Langi, defensive end Trey Flowers and offensive tackle Marcus Cannon weren’t spotted.

The only surprise in that group is Berrios. The other nine players haven’t been practicing on a full-time basis over the last week.

Among players in uniform who aren’t expected to play are tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen, linebacker Marquis Flowers, safety Nate Ebner and cornerbacks Jonathan Jones and Cyrus Jones. All six players, plus Lewis, did sprints on the Patriots’ practice field hours before kickoff.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is in uniform and expected to play.

