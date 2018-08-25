Patriots Experimenting By Playing Cornerback Jason McCourty At Safety

The New England Patriots have successfully moved one McCourty twin from cornerback to safety. Why not two?

The Patriots used Jason McCourty at safety on the final drive of the first half of Friday’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. McCourty let up a 16-yard catch to Panthers tight end Greg Olsen on the series.

McCourty has played cornerback throughout his nine-year career with the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns. He’s on the Patriots’ roster bubble, so perhaps head coach Bill Belichick wants to see if he can add some versatility to the roster.

McCourty’s twin brother, Devin, moved to safety with the Patriots in 2012.

McCourty is battling with JC Jackson, Cyrus Jones, Ryan Lewis, Keion Crossen and Jomal Wiltz for roster spots at cornerback behind locks Stephon Gilmore, Eric Rowe, Jonathan Jones and Duke Dawson. He’d be competing with Jordan Richards, Eddie Pleasant and Damarius Travis for roster spots behind Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung, Duron Harmon and Nate Ebner at safety.

