Patriots Fans Suffer Emotional Meltdowns As Tom Brady Signs Autographs

New England’s obsession with Tom Brady is very, very real.

The Patriots quarterback took some time to sign autographs Monday night after the team’s training camp practice in Gillette Stadium. And as Brady made his way down the line, dozens of adoring fans completely lost their minds.

(Like, we’re talking total, borderline disturbing meltdowns.)

Check this out:

It’s almost as if they were meeting the greatest quarterback in NFL history, or something. Weird.

Brady has attracted even more attention than usual this offseason as he continues to show signs of not being a happy camper in Foxboro. He’s clearly not angry enough to abandon his loyal worshipers, though.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images