Patriots’ Fantasy Football Sleepers: Could Phillip Dorsett Carve Out Role?

Here’s the safe fantasy football approach to the New England Patriots: Draft quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski; avoid everyone else.
But fortune favors the bold, and if you have the stomach, you could uncover some gems in the Patriots’ high-powered offense.
ESPN’s Matthew Berry attempted to do just that in a video segment Wednesday examining some “sleepers” in New England — guys who may slightly be undervalued or flying under the radar. We recommend you watch the whole thing, but we’ll break down each of the Patriots players Berry listed below, recapping his reasoning before offering our two cents.
Let’s dig in.
1. CHRIS HOGAN, WR
Berry’s take: “Last year, Hogan was the 10th-best wide receiver in fantasy football at the time of his Week 8 injury. … Tom Brady targeted him in the red zone 11 times (through Week 8), which was the most on the Patriots — that’s right, he had more red zone targets than Rob Gronkowski.”
Our take: Hogan will be Brady’s most trusted wide receiver target during Julian Edelman’s four-game suspension, and we expect him to cash in. He’s absolutely worthy of a mid-round pick.
2. JULIAN EDELMAN, WR
Berry’s take: “Edelman is someone you should look to land in the 9th or 10th round in PPR leagues. That’s where he’s going in ESPN (drafts). That’s crazy for Tom Brady’s top target, even in a shortened season.”
Our take: You definitely shouldn’t reach for Edelman, who also may need some time to shake off the rust when he returns in Week 5. But if he’s around in the later rounds, you should scoop him up.
3. PHILLIP DORSETT, WR
Berry’s take: “If you want to take a late-round flyer on Phillip Dorsett, I don’t hate it. He looks like the favorite to start alongside Hogan in the first four games, and he’ll be out there in 3-wide sets when Edelman comes back. He’s gonna be on the field with Tom Brady, and when that happens, good things will happen.”
Our take: We also have Dorsett tabbed as one of our sleepers. He hauled in four catches for 36 yards in his last preseason game, and with a full offseason to learn the Patriots’ offense, he could reap the benefits of falling into Brady’s good graces.
4. SONY MICHEL, RB
Berry’s take: “Bill Belichick obviously likes him, or he wouldn’t have taken him in the first round. Six of the last eight first-round running backs finished as top 10 running backs as rookies. … Michel … (is) a great pick in dynasty leagues, and he definitely has the most long-term upside of any Patriots running back.”
Our take: Michel’s biggest red flag is his health; he returned to practice this week but likely will miss the entire preseason due to injury. With Rex Burkhead and James White also in the mix, it may be a while before you see a return on Michel’s investment. If you draft him in non-dynasty leagues, you’ll need some patience.
5. REX BURKHEAD
Berry’s take: “He has a defined role on the team, rushing and receiving, and we have yet to see how Sony Michel is going to fit into the mix.”
Our take: Burkhead indeed looks like the lead back in New England. White is right behind him, but Burkhead should be the go-to goal-line back after tallying five rushing touchdowns in his final four games last season. He’s a solid, middle-of-the-pack RB2.
Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images
