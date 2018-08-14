Phillip Dorsett Suffers Apparent Injury In Patriots Training Camp

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett suffered an apparent knee injury late in the team’s 14th and final training camp practice Tuesday.

Dorsett sustained the injury while running a crossing route during 11-on-11 drills. He remained down on the field for several moments before walking slowly off the field with two members of the training staff.

After a visit to the sideline medical tent, Dorsett spent several minutes sitting on a Gatorade cooler before putting his helmet back on and catching passes from a Patriots staffer. He did not return to team drills.

Dorsett, who is looking to take on a larger role this season after catching just 12 passes in 2017, walked away from the practice area under his own power but rode a golf cart down the tunnel toward the locker room.

In other injury news, running backs Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead, offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, linebacker Harvey Langi and special teamer Matthew Slater all remained absent Tuesday, making it unlikely any of the five will play in Thursday’s preseason matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium.

Defensive end Trey Flowers, cornerbacks Ryan Lewis and Duke Dawson and receiver Kenny Britt all were limited, spending the majority of practice on a separate field away from the team.

Wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson was a full participant Tuesday after being limited Monday.

Tight end Dwayne Allen appeared to tweak something early in practice. He briefly participated in team drills but remained on the sideline after pulling up and receiving medical attention.

Defensive end Trent Harris walked off the field with members of the training staff midway through practice. Linebacker Marquis Flowers departed for the lower field late in the session.

The Patriots will continue to hold practices throughout the preseason, but those sessions will be closed to the public and to the media.

