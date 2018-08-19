Patriots Injuries: Rex Burkhead Returns To Practice; Sony Michel Still Out

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead returned to practice Sunday.

The Patriots held a walkthrough on their practice field behind Gillette Stadium. Running back Sony Michel, linebacker Harvey Langi and offensive linemen Marcus Cannon and Isaiah Wynn were absent. Everyone else, including players like wide receivers Braxton Berrios and Kenny Britt, cornerback Duke Dawson and defensive end Trey Flowers, all of whom didn’t play Thursday night’s preseason game, were present.

Burkhead first suffered his reported knee injury Aug. 8, when he departed for the Patriots’ conditioning field midway through practice. He hasn’t been spotted in practice or a preseason game since.

Burkhead is expected to be the Patriots’ top running back this season. He’s joined in the Patriots’ current running back stable by Michel, James White, Brandon Bolden, Jeremy Hill, Mike Gillislee and rookie Ralph Webb. Michel also reportedly is dealing with a knee injury.

That Burkhead returned for Sunday’s walkthrough is a good sign for his Week 1 status, assuming he doesn’t suffer any setbacks.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images