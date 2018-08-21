Patriots Injuries: Rookie Sony Michel Misses 11th Straight Practice

FOXBORO, Mass. — Running back Sony Michel remained absent from New England Patriots practice Tuesday afternoon.

The first-round draft pick has missed the last 11 practice sessions with a reported knee injury suffered during the first week of training camp. Michel has not been spotted on the practice field since Aug. 1.

The same five players who missed Monday’s practice remained out Tuesday: Michel, offensive tackles Marcus Cannon and Isaiah Wynn, linebacker Harvey Langi and tight end Ryan Izzo.

Wynn, the Patriots’ top pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, reportedly suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in last Thursday’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles but has yet to be placed on injured reserve.

Defensive end Trey Flowers and rookie cornerback Duke Dawson both departed for the rehab field early in practice, indicating they again would be limited. Flowers has yet to play in the preseason, and Dawson sat out the Eagles game.

Running back Rex Burkhead, who reportedly is dealing with a “minor knee tear,” was present at practice but did not participate in the few drills reporters were permitted to watch.

Jon Bon Jovi, who’s attended several Patriots games in the past, watched practice as a guest of team owner Robert Kraft.

The Patriots will visit the Carolina Panthers on Friday night in their third of four preseason games.

