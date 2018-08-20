Patriots Injuries: Ryan Izzo Newly Absent From Practice; Rex Burkhead Limited

FOXBORO, Mass. — Add another name to the New England Patriots’ growing list of practice absences.

Patriots rookie tight end Ryan Izzo wasn’t present for Monday’s practice. Izzo hasn’t missed any time during Patriots training camp. He has three catches for 15 yards in two preseason games.

Running back Sony Michel, linebacker Harvey Langi and offensive linemen Marcus Cannon and Isaiah Wynn also were absent. Wynn reportedly is out for the season with a torn Achilles tendon.

Michel is still dealing with a reported knee injury, while Langi reportedly has an internal ailment. Cannon’s injury is undisclosed, but he and Michel reportedly should be back by the regular season.

Defensive end Trey Flowers and running back Rex Burkhead were limited in practice. Neither has played in a preseason game this summer.