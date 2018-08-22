Patriots Injuries: Sony Michel, Marcus Cannon Remain Sidelined At Practice

FOXBORO, Mass. — There were no surprises on the attendance report from Wednesday’s New England Patriots practice.

Running back Sony Michel, offensive tackles Marcus Cannon and Isaiah Wynn, linebacker Harvey Langi and tight end Ryan Izzo all were absent after also missing practice Monday and Tuesday.

Michel and Cannon both have missed the last 12 practices since leaving the team’s Aug. 1 session early with injuries.

Langi, who sat out most of last season with injuries sustained in a car crash, is expected to miss the start of the regular season after reportedly suffering an internal laceration.

Wynn, the Patriots’ top pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, reportedly tore his Achilles during last Thursday’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He’s expected to miss the entire season but hasn’t yet been placed on injured reserve.

Izzo had been a full participant until this week. The reason for his absence has not been reported.

Reporters only were permitted to watch pre-practice stretching Wednesday, so it’s unclear whether all present players were full participants. Defensive end Trey Flowers, cornerback Duke Dawson and running back Rex Burkhead had been limited earlier in the week.

The Patriots will visit the Carolina Panthers on Friday in Week 3 of the preseason.

