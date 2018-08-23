Patriots Mailbag: ‘Should New England Sign Dez Bryant?’ Edition

Photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images

There’s nothing New England Patriots fans love more than a wide receiver with name recognition.

Their latest obsession, and his fit with the Patriots, is heavily discussed in this week’s mailbag.

Why has no one raised the issue of Desmond ‘Dez’ Bryant as a possible replacement option? I’d have thought there’d be at least one mention of him. Sadly, I was wrong. #DezBryant #Patriots #Read—>Post

— @httpfour0four

Oh, kind sir. They have. They have come out in droves.

These tweets all came after Kenny Britt’s release:

When is Dez visiting?😂

— @davyzwegers

Does this release open door for dez ?

— @datflyprep

Why won’t the pats just go get Dez already, or trade for a legit star outside receiver

— @AndrewMalky

RIP your Dez mentions

— @real_joshsmith

Where‘s the picture of Dez being spotted at Logan?

— @crostefan_

There’s no way on earth Eric Decker is a better option than Dez Bryant.

— @AndrewMalky

I’m perfectly ok w/ the release of Britt. I’m not ok w/ the lack of interest in bringing in another WR ie Dez Bryant. I can’t imagine any free agent still available at this time costing big $$. Why have there been no credible links between Bryant and the Pats? Seems to make sense

— @pats_chatter247

How likely is it that the Patriots bring in a veteran WR talent like LaFell, Maclin or Dez?

— @ItzPros

Are they interested in Dez Bryant?

— @REALLYGRINDZ

Any chance we’ll sign Dez?

— @deeka_deek

Britt move a move to clear waivers & put on Practice Squad or IR…. or is there a Dez Bryant signing or Odell Beckham trade looming?

— @_coreywhite

Do Patriots sign Dez Bryant or maybe trade for a player on there rookie deal with some potential like Kevin White, or maybe someone else under the radar no one’s taking about? #MailDoug

— @Rudens23

I addressed this briefly in my mailbag video (watch above), but Dez Bryant reportedly turned down a three-year, $21 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens. His demands would have to come way down for him to be a fit with the Patriots, who have just $7.6 million in cap room. Eric Decker was willing to come on board for $1.9 million.

Some stats:

Bryant has 2,035 yards with 17 touchdowns over 38 games in the last three seasons. Decker has 1,784 yards and 15 touchdowns over the last 34 games in the last three seasons. Bryant has averaged 1.6 more yards and .01 more touchdowns per game than Decker over the last three seasons.

Decker has had issues with his hands this summer, and he had a drop rate of 8.5 percent last season, according to Pro Football Focus. Bryant had a drop rate of 14.8 percent.

Decker came in with knowledge of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ offense. Bryant would have to learn the offense in less than three weeks.

Bryant might very well be a better option than Decker in 2018. But is he worth more than 3.5 times more money? Probably not.

With Britt, Jordan Matthews and Malcolm Mitchell all released, the Patriots could certainly use some help at wide receiver. But Bryant might not be the ideal option if he still wants top dollar.

What do you expect from the defense this year?

— @Cferrera13

That’s actually a really good question. The Patriots’ defense hasn’t “passed the eye test” over the last few seasons, but they’ve been so effective in the red zone that it hasn’t really mattered. The Patriots ranked fifth in points allowed in 2017, first in 2016, 10th in 2015 and 2013 and eighth in 2014.

Does yards allowed really matter if you’re not letting up touchdowns? Not really. It can eventually come back to bite you, like it did in Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles, but it’s no guarantee. The Patriots won two Super Bowls over the last five seasons.

I’d like to see the Patriots “pass the eye test” a little better this season with some better pass rush between the 20-yard lines while maintaining their high level of play in the red zone. If they can do that, then they’ll be a dominant defense.

Patriots players have said they expect Brian Flores’ playcalling to be more aggressive than Matt Patricia’s. We’ll see if that’s actually the case during the regular season, but New England’s pass rush has been impressive in the preseason.

How the Patriots’ defense performs this season could ultimately determine if Flores eventually gets a head coaching position. Flores is still officially the linebackers coach, but he’s taken on duties of defensive coordinator. He interviewed for the Arizona Cardinals’ vacant head coaching position this offseason but didn’t get it. If the Patriots’ defense plays at a high level this year, though, he’ll likely receive more interviews, and might even get a head coaching position, next offseason.

Do you think Hogan will still have a high level of success and big play ability with defenses likely giving him more attention the first four weeks of the season? He’s typically had multiple big weapons around him like Cooks, Edelman, Gronk, Marty, Dola, etc. in recent years.

— @MattJM410

I was actually thinking the same thing about Hogan until my colleague Henry McKenna reminded me Hogan had six catches for 128 yards with a touchdown with Brandin Cooks and Julian Edelman out in Super Bowl LII. Rob Gronkowski and James White will be heavily involved in the Patriots’ offense, but Hogan should be the Patriots’ top wide receiver until Edelman returns. I think he’ll be a major red-zone threat at the very least.

Will we see more James White this regular season?

— @WitherSpartanIV

I expect to see a lot of White, especially early in the season. He seemed to take a backseat to Dion Lewis and Rex Burkhead at times last season, but with Lewis gone and Burkhead already injured, I think White will be targeted heavily in the passing game at least through the first four weeks of the season. White was looking good Thursday in the Patriots’ second preseason game.

Let’s go rapid fire.

Why do some of your colleagues still list Brandon King as a safety on their roster projections when he’s officially a linebacker? #MailDoug #maiLBdoug

— @TeamCrazyMatt

They must be doing it to troll me, right?

Mustache. Why don’t you have one? #maildoug

— @CB_ReadinTweets

I think I technically do. I have a (bad) beard that includes a mustache. I don’t have just a mustache, though. Maybe in Movember.

What’s your brutally honest assessment of the Patriots for this season?

— @AndresStein05

Brutally honest? 12-4.

Who are we going to be talking about the most after the 3rd pre-season game? #MailDoug

— @PatsSoxFanVA

Probably Tom Brady.

But among players not named Tom Brady? Let’s go with cornerback Jonathan Jones.

Hello Doug even though TB12 played a half in week 2’s Preseason game, do you expect that again for the Dress Rehearsal on Friday?

— @themidnighthype

Ah, the old dress rehearsal question. Don’t let Michael Hurley hear you use that phrase.

Hit yourself in the face with a frying pan every time you hear someone say "Dress Rehearsal" this week. Sorry folks but sports rules are sports rules. — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) August 20, 2018

I expect Brady to play a half or more Friday. I think he saw more playing time than usual in Week 2 because the Patriots didn’t have any joint practices this summer.

Should Tom Brady wear a face mask with a vertical bar down the middle to prevent eye pokes? It was effective for the Three Stooges.

— @DeeepThreat

I don’t know. It could make him cross eyed.

Malcolm brown and a low round pick for golden Tate. Keep Valentine as 2nd DT. Who says no.

— @SoJoeverrated

I wouldn’t say no if I’m the Patriots.

I know Tate hasn’t been running in two-receiver sets with the Detroit Lions, but I’m not sure if that means they’re willing to trade him. He’d also be a little pricy. Fitting $7 million on their books, even accounting for Malcom Brown coming off the salary cap, could be a little tough.

Why let Dola walk knowing Mitchell was a long shot, Cooks wasn’t gonna be here and Jules was coming off an ACL?

— @TheDTSB

It all came down to dough-la.

What should I be more fired up about: Brady’s stat line in the 2nd preseason game OR The Shield reunion on RAW?

— @MattToTheFuture

Ooh, good question. I’d say The Shield reunion on Raw. Brady being Brady was to be expected. The Shield reunion was a nice little surprise after a disappointing SummerSlam main event. I’m actually excited about Roman Reigns being champion now if it means The Shield just annihilating the roster for the next few months. I’m not sure if I’m mentally prepared for another breakup, though. I’ve barely recovered from Seth turning on Roman and Dean.

Do you think they stick w Hoyer as the backup? When manning went down and Indy had that lost season, I remember BB saying he wouldn’t put the pats in that situation. If Brady goes down this team won’t win more than 4 games.

— @ChefdDds89

I’m not the biggest Brian Hoyer guy, but are you really equating him to Curtis Painter, Dan Orlovsky and 39-year-old Kerry Collins?

Hoyer has a 16-21 record as a starting quarterback on some pretty crappy teams. He managed to lead the Cleveland Browns to a 10-6 record. Hoyer is not Curtis Painter.

I really believe Hollister is going to be a stud this year. I think he catches 40-45 balls this year. #maildoug

— @mdubs22nj

That’s not a question, but I could also see big things from Hollister.

