Patriots’ ‘No Days Off’ Mantra Even Applies On Actual Days Off

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots won’t practice Sunday or Monday, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the players have the days off. This is the land of “no days off,” after all.

“You don’t want to go into a day off and just sit at home and eat ice cream or chips and things like that,” defensive end Trey Flowers said. “You definitely want to come in, and you gotta be a pro about it. You gotta take care of yourself, and … help your IQ of the game, watch film and do things like that.”

So, what’s a normal “off day” like for a Patriots player?

“Everybody got their own routine,” linebacker Elandon Roberts said. “Me, I’ll come here, probably go to the training room, get another lift in, probably jog a little bit and then go attack the film.”

Flowers said he does plan to wake up a little later, at least. Patriots players get to the facility around 6 a.m. ET on practice days. But then Flowers will get treatment and do cardio. Flowers has had a tough week. He had to get three stitches in his forehead earlier in the week after he got cut at the bottom of a pile. Then Flowers left Friday’s practice early with what he described as a “minor” ailment. He was limited Saturday.

So, the two days off from practice come at the right time for Flowers. Roberts also said he “definitely” needs a day off after the Patriots have practiced nine times in 10 days. It’s odd to see Bill Belichick give his team two off days in the middle of camp, but he must know this is what they need in the dog days of summer.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images