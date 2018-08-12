Patriots Notes: Marcus Cannon Injury Update; Jonathan Jones ‘Catching Up’

FOXBORO, Mass. — Some notes and nuggets from Day 12 of New England Patriots training camp Sunday:

— Veteran offensive lineman Marcus Cannon has not practiced with the team since going down with an apparent injury Aug. 1. Cannon’s absence continued Sunday, but it appears there’s no reason to worry about the 30-year-old’s health as the regular season nears.

Marcus Cannon is expected to return from his injury absence in time for the regular season, if not sooner, according to a source. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 12, 2018

— Elsewhere on the injury front, Jonathan Jones took part in his second practice of the preseason after wearing full pads for the first time this summer Tuesday. The cornerback is happy about where’s at in his rehab but also understands he has a ways to go in order to be on par with his teammates.

“Feels good to be back working with the guys,” Jones said. “Just trying to catch up. They’ve been working, putting in hard work and I’m just trying to catch up and get back on their level.”

The Patriots didn’t waste much time integrating Jones back into action, as he lined up in the nickel slot with the starting defense. Jones answered the bell to the tune of two pass breakups on quarterback Tom Brady.

“It’s like getting thrown back into the fire,” Jones said. “When you get out there you have to be ready to go and compete with the guys that are out there with you. They’re depending on you. Felt good to be out there and hopefully can continue to build on it.”

— One surprising absence from Thursday’s preseason opener was Jason McCourty, who has been a full participant in practice all summer. The veteran CB didn’t provide a pinpoint reason as to why he didn’t take the field, but he also did not make note of a possible injury.

“It’s just one of those things that you continue to work forward and just doing what’s best,” McCourty said. “Whenever my number is called I’ll be ready to go.

“I just didn’t play. Looking forward to this week.”

While McCourty didn’t divulge into his inactivity against the Redskins, he did open about a slick draft-day prank he pulled on owner Robert Kraft when the Patriots drafted his twin brother, Devin, in the first round eight years ago.

— A major change of pace for the Patriots this preseason has been the lack of joint practices, which New England had taken part in every summer since 2011. For wide receiver Devin Lucien, not practicing with a team before a preseason game made the matchup that much more enjoyable.

“Yeah, it was great,” Lucien said. “What was great is we didn’t have joint practices. Sometimes you have those joint practices and you go in against those DBs and you’re like, ‘I know you’ve been studying that film.’ It was a lot better going against people who didn’t know what you were doing.”

— Coming off a DNP against the Redskins reportedly due to a sore back, Brady saw his workload increase during Sunday’s practice. The 41-year-old quarterback completed 17-of-22 passes in 11-on-11 drills, while Brian Hoyer and rookie QB Danny Etling only accounted for 26 combined pass attempts in full-team work.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports