Patriots Notes: New Contract? Rob Gronkowski Is ‘Always Open’

FOXBORO, Mass. — Some notes and nuggets from Tuesday’s New England Patriots media availability at Gillette Stadium, which included interviews with the team’s assistant coaches:

— Patriots guard Shaq Mason and New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. both received contract extensions Monday. Rob Gronkowski, meanwhile, still is waiting for his new deal.

After months of negotiations and rumors, Gronkowski and the Patriots still have not come to terms on an extension or restructure. The tight end said he’s “always open” to reaching a new agreement but that he’s not focused on his contract status.

“It is what it is,” Gronkowski said. “That’s not really my focus. I’ve got a long season ahead and just trying to focus on what I need to really do and just let everything else play out.”

Asked whether he’d like to see tight ends begin to receive the types of deals wide receivers have commanded this offseason — Beckham’s reportedly is worth $95 million over five years — Gronkowski replied: “That would be pretty cool.”

Gronkowski is set to make just under $9 million this year, including bonuses. He took home $10.75 million last season after restructuring his contract and fulfilling all of his incentives.

— Gronkowski was one of many players to head praise on Mason, whose reported five-year, $50 million extension makes him one of the NFL’s highest-paid guards.

“He’s a great player,” Gronkowski said. “His speed is unreal. The way he can close the gap on a small defender and just block him is unbelievable. He’s a great player, and it’s always great to see guys like him get a deal like that.

— Dante Scarnecchia said he appreciated and was surprised by Randy Moss’ mention of him during the former Patriots receiver’s Pro Football Hall of Fame speech earlier this month.

Moss shared a story of how a letter from Scarnecchia, the Patriots’ longtime offensive line coach, helped him through “one of the worst times of (his) career.”

“We had a good relationship,” Scarnecchia said. “And I think when guys leave here and you have an affinity for a guy, I think you kind of ought to remind him of that. So that’s all. I was shocked that he would ever bring it up, and I was flattered that he would and honored that he would, and I think I’ll just leave it at that.”

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft attended Moss’ induction ceremony. The 70-year-old Scarnecchia caught the highlights the next day.

“I didn’t watch,” Scarnecchia said. “I think we were in the thick of (training camp), and I think I was probably sleeping. In fact, I’m sure I was sleeping.”

— Given the Patriots’ question marks at wide receiver, where only Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson are locks to make the Week 1 roster, the team could rely even more on pass-catching back James White until wideout Julian Edelman returns from his four-game suspension.

Patriots running back Ivan Fears was highly complimentary of White, who’s caught 116 passes over the past two seasons, but cautioned against comparing him to a wide receiver.

“I’m not going to ask James to play a wide receiver role,” Fears said. “I’m going to ask James to do what James can do, especially if it’s going to help us to win. And that’s the only way we look at it. He’s not going to substitute somebody else’s role. He’s going to do what James White can do. Same thing with everybody else that hits the field, and that’s what they have to do. They’ve got to do their job, and that’s what we’re going to ask of them.

“He’s not Danny Amendola, so don’t even throw that out there. We’re going to find the way to get the guys out there to do what we need to do to win. That’s it. Hey, Danny’s gone. We’re going to be the new Patriots, and the Patriots are what we are. And the 11 guys on the field, they’re going to find a way to win. …

“We’ve done that every year. When Wes (Welker) left — all those guys, no matter who leaves. You take the team you’ve got, the 11 guys you’ve got that are playing at that time, and you do what they can do. And you give those guys a chance to get out there and perform and see if they can win. And usually, they do a pretty damn good job for you.

“But let’s not do history. Let’s do with what we’ve got. Let’s deal with now. I’ve got this now. This is what we’re playing with. So what are we going to do to win?”

