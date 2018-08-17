Patriots Notes: Rookie Ja’Whaun Bentley’s Stock Continues To Rise

FOXBORO, Mass. — Some notes and nuggets from Thursday night’s preseason matchup at Gillette Stadium, which the New England Patriots won 37-20 over the Philadelphia Eagles:

— The Ja’Whaun Bentley hype train continues to gather steam.

After impressing against the Washington Redskins in his Patriots debut, the 2018 fifth-round draft pick turned in another eye-opening performance against the Eagles.

Bentley started at middle linebacker, tallied five tackles, broke up a pass in the end zone — robbing fellow rookie Dallas Goedert of a touchdown shortly before halftime — and returned a fumble off an Adrian Clayborn strip sack 54 yards for a touchdown.

After defensive end Geneo Grissom failed to score on a similar play last week, Bentley made sure he finished the job.

“You want to make sure you secure the ball and make sure you finish and not get caught or anything like that,” he said after the game. “I’ll just look to make the plays that are meant to be made. I’m just here to make them, and the results will show.”

The Purdue product also fared well in pass coverage, running stride for stride with Eagles running back Jay Ajayi downfield on the game’s first snap. He did miss a few tackles in the game, but this was another strong step forward for a player who now projects to play a significant role on the Patriots’ defense this season.

“He does a good job of handling the communication and some of the adjustments that have to be made from the center of the field,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “… He’s been able to do that pretty well since he’s come here. He’s still got a lot to learn. He’s got a long way to go, but he’s handled those things well.”

— Of the 10 Patriots players who did not suit up Thursday night, only one came as a surprise: wide receiver Braxton Berrios.

Berrios dealt with an injury in the spring, but he was a full participant throughout training camp and played in last week’s game against the Washington Redskins. It’s unclear what kept him out of this contest.

— Jordan Richards became the first Patriots player to be penalized for illegal use of the helmet when officials determined he lowered his head to tackle Goedert late in the third quarter. The Eagles were called for three such penalties in the game, much to the chagrin of Philly safety Rodney McLeod.

“As players we just have to adjust with the rules, and I am hoping that these calls that were called tonight are not going to be called on a consistent basis,” said McLeod, who was flagged for lowering his head to hit to tackle Patriots running back James White. “I felt like a lot of those were not fouls.”

— White was the Patriots’ best offensive player Thursday night, racking up 92 yards from scrimmage on 10 touches. He touched the ball five times in seven plays on the Patriots’ opening drive, which resulted in a Chris Hogan touchdown reception.

With Julian Edelman suspended for the first four games, Rex Burkhead and Sony Michel both nursing injuries at the moment and the Patriots lacking proven talent at wide receiver, expect White to feature prominently in the team’s offensive game plans early in the season.

— Eric Decker has yet to catch his first pass in a Patriots uniform. He had one drop against the Eagles on a perfectly placed pass by Brian Hoyer.

— Running back Mike Gillislee was unable to close the apparent gap between himself and Jeremy Hill.

Gillislee carried the ball nine times for 22 yards and is averaging just 2.8 yards per carry this preseason. Hill finished with 31 yards on six carries and is averaging 4.8 yards per carry.

There still are two weeks remaining in the preseason, but Hill currently has the clear edge in that roster battle.

— The Patriots very nearly forced another punt return safety, with Eagles return man Rashard Davis coming dangerously close to pulling a Travis Benjamin.

Davis lost 11 yards on a third-quarter punt return but managed to stay out his own end zone, being dragged down at the 2-yard line.

— Speaking of punts, Corey Bojorquez again did not play. Ryan Allen has handled every Patriots punt through two preseason games.

— Tight end Jacob Hollister was just targeted just once in the game, but it resulted in a nice catch in traffic for a 22-yard gain.

Hollister, who absorbed a big hit from De’Vante Bausby on the play, has been one of the Patriots’ biggest summer stars. Brady gave him a glowing review after practice Tuesday, and head coach Bill Belichick sung his praises during his pregame interview on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

“Jacob’s had a real good year,” Belichick said. “I think last year, he kind of grew as went along during the season and gained some experience even though he didn’t get a lot of playing time. He did a good job for us in the kicking game.

“But this year in the offseason, he definitely took a big jump from the coaching sessions to OTAs and now to training camp. He’s a lot more confident. He has a much better understanding of the different positions that he could be in — on the line, off the line, attached, detached, close wing, in motion and so forth — and he’s an athletic kid.

“He’s been able to take those different variations in his alignment and in his pass routes to be able to utilize his skills, and he’s made some plays for us in the passing game. And he’s a tough kid who’s not afraid to block. So we’ll see how it goes with him, but he’s had a good year all the way back to April when we started.”

— Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski received medical attention early in the game and briefly left for the locker room.

He appeared no worse for wear once he returned, however, remaining in the game to drill all seven of his kicks (three field goals, four extra points) and even showing off some nice hands on this Nate Sudfeld throwaway:

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images